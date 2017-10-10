Amir receives Direct Investment Promotion Authority’s annual report

Amir receives letter from Guinea-Bissau’s President

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Seif Palace Minister of Commerce and Industry as well as Acting Minister of Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudan, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and members of the authority.

The KDIPA members handed His Highness Sheikh Sabah the authority’s 2017 annual report. The KDIPA members later handed copies of the report to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir also received Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Minister of State for Services Affairs Hassan Abul as well as Iraqi Minister of Transportation Kadem Al-Hamami and the accompanying delegation. Abul and Hamami later visited His Highness the Prime Minister as well.

His Highness the Amir also met with Minister of Justice and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Faleh Al-Azb, President of the Arab Lawyers Union (ALU) Sameh Ashour, and participants in the recent conference for the union held in Kuwait. The meetings were attended by Deputy Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah. Minister Azb and the ALU chief later met with His Highness the Prime Minister as well.

His Highness the Amir also received Advisor to the President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Mamadou Sano. Advisor Sano handed His Highness the Amir a written letter on ways to enhance bilateral relations from Guinea-Bissau’s President Jose Mario Vaz. Present at the reception was First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Separately, His Highness the Crown received Head of the Central Tenders Committee (CTC) Abdullah Saud Al-Abdulrazzaq, as well as CTC Deputy Head Faisal Humoud Al-Muzain. His Highness also received Director of Environmental Public Authority (EPA) Sheikh Abduallah Ahmad Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – KUNA