Amir receives China’s Vice Premier State Council

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received visiting Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Zhang Gaoli at Sief Palace. Bilateral relations and issues of common concern were discussed during the reception, which was also attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Also present were First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan advisor Mohammad Dhaifallah Sharar and Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah.

FM meets Vice Premier

In another development, Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday held official talks with Gaoli. During the talks, they reviewed firm relations between Kuwait and China in various fields, mainly economy, trade and investment. They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and several issues of mutual interest. Both sides then signed a number of significant agreements in the fields of housing care and infrastructure, together with a memo of understanding in the development area. The talks were attended by Minister of Housing and Minister of State for Service Affairs Yasser Abul, Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for the First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s Office and several other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.- KUNA