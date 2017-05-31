Amir receives Bahraini Prime Minister

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Dasman Palace on Tuesday Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and an accompanying delegation. Prince Khalifa congratulated His Highness the Amir on the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, wishing him many returns of the occasion.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was present. During the meeting, friendly talks were exchanged amid an atmosphere of warm sentiments that reflected the deep-rooted ties between the leaders and the peoples of the two countries, as well as the sincere efforts to enhance them on all levels. The two sides reviewed issues of common concern, within the framework of the historical ties that bring together the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the hard work to realize the expectations of the bloc’s peoples.

The meeting was attended by National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Faisal Al-Saud Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Deputy National Guard Chief Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Nasser Al-Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and senior state officials.

His Highness the Amir later held an iftar banquet at Dasman Palace in honor of the visiting Bahraini Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation. After that, Prince Khalifa left Kuwait, and was seen at the airport by senior officials led by His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak.

Continued coordination

In a statement made shortly after his arrival to Kuwait, Prince Khalifa voiced pleasure for visiting the country during Ramadan. He added that the visit reflects the historic close relations between the two countries. Prince Khalifa conveyed greetings from Bahraini Monarch and government to Kuwait and the Kuwaiti people for their “honorable stances towards Bahrain.”

He pointed out that challenges on both economic and security levels prompt continued coordination and cooperation on untraditional level to overcome them and avoid their repercussions on “the development path of our countries.” The Prince said that the GCC countries realize the dimensions of these challenges and have been lavishing efforts to develop effective solutions through holding political and economic summits, as well as establishing military cooperation that exceeds the Gulf level, to the Arab and Islamic scenes. He reiterated His Highness the Amir’s role supporting the Gulf and Arab solidarity. – KUNA