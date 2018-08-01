Amir receives Acting Premier; FM meets award-winning director, UNICEF representative

Deputy FM bids farewell to outgoing Canadian envoy

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Meanwhile, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled received Kuwaiti film director Dr Reham Al-Rughaib on the occasion of winning two awards in the Migrarti Film Fest held in Italy. Rughaib received a copy of the festival’s logo which was authenticated by the Italian Ministry of Culture, in addition to a copy of an award presented by the judges for the movie ‘Globalization’, which she directed. Several Foreign Ministry officials attended the meeting.

Furthermore, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled received the United Nations Children’s Fund’s (UNICEF) new representative in the Arabian Gulf region Eltayeb Adam. The meeting focused on Kuwait and UNICEF’s common goal of protecting children’s rights, especially those who have had to withstand adversity and dismal living conditions. The Kuwaiti minister spoke highly of UNICEF’s contributions towards such noble causes and its commitment to ameliorate the lives of children in more than 190 countries. Meanwhile, the UNICEF official expressed his gratitude for the support the Gulf state has given to the UN program, saying it was instrumental in allowing UNICEF to bring its human development goals to fruition.

In other news, Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah met Canada’s outgoing ambassador Martine Moreau on Wednesday, wishing her the best in her future endeavors. Elsewhere, Jarallah and the Canadian envoy signed an agreement for bilateral high-level talks, in addition to an aviation deal between the two countries. The meeting brought together a number of officials from the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry.

Separately, Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh received yesterday US Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrence Silverman to discuss how to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields. They also discussed several issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen the ties between the two friendly countries. – KUNA