Amir reason for FIFA ban lift: Speaker

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s support towards the national football scene is the main reason behind lifting the ban imposed on Kuwait by the FIFA, Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem said yesterday.

Speaking to the press at the National Assembly building, Ghanem thanked all officials and individuals who contributed to lifting the ban on Kuwaiti football. Ghanem also thanked the Cabinet, National Assembly, and all national entities for their efforts in this regard. Early in December, FIFA’s Chief Gianni Infantino visited Kuwait to announce the lift of the ban. Kuwait took several steps to change its sport-related laws to comply with international standards.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who attended all four opening games of the 23rd Arabian Gulf Cup, was impressed by both the numbers and diversity of the football-loving fans in attendance. comprising large numbers of children, fathers and mothers. “It was a great honor for me to attend the opening games of the 2017 Gulf Cup in Kuwait,” said Infantino in a statement posted on FIFA’s website yesterday. “This tournament embraces the spirit of sportsmanship and is a great example of the values FIFA and football strive to spread all around the world.”