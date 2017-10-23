Amir praises women’s leading role in society development

His Highness receives Int’l conference participants

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Director of Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) Dr Adnan Shihab-Eldin. His Highness the Amir also received chairwoman of International Conference on Women Leaders in Science and Technology Dr Faiza Al-Kharafi, who is also KFAS’ member of the Board of Directors and heads of delegations participating in the tenth session of the conference held in Kuwait.

His Highness praised the leading role of women and their participation in all fields of life to achieve society development wishing them further progress and success. The receptions were attended by Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah. His Highness also received State Minister for Cabinet Affairs and acting Information Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, as well as President of the National Security Bureau Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. – KUNA