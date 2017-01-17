Amir praises Kuwaiti doctors’ achievements

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday at Bayan Palace Minister of Health Dr Jamal Al-Harbi. During the meeting, Minister Harbi introduced His Highness Sheikh Sabah to Dr Abdulrazzaq Al-Obaid who won patent for a device used in the spinal treatment.

His Highness was also introduced to Electro-Physiologist Dr Fawzia Al-Kandari who recently trained a number of Japanese physicians on the use of pacemakers. His Highness the Amir also received Dr Jawad Abu Al-Hasan and Dr Ziyad Al-Kandari who are also amongst the excelling Kuwaiti physicians.

His Highness the Amir praised the medical achievements of the Kuwaiti Doctors, whishing more progress and success. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received students from the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET). During the reception – held on the occasion of the formation of the students’ new union – His Highness the Crown Prince urged them to put more efforts in education to serve their country.

The meeting was attended by head of protocols at His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah and Undersecretary at His Highness the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah. Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince separately received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to Egyptian President Abdelfatah Al-Sisi after a terrorist attack against security forces in Egypt’ New Valley Governorate. His Highness the Amir prayed for the security personnel killed in the attack and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables, while National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem sent condolences to Egyptian parliament speaker Ali Abdel Al. – KUNA