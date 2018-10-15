Amir praises generosity of Kuwaitis

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed yesterday that the strength and good reputation of Kuwait’s charitable activities around the world have been made possible by the generous people of the country. The Amir, speaking during a meeting with members of the National Diwan for Human Rights at Bayan Palace, said: “I want to assure you that Kuwait is safe not because I rule it – it’s because of the strength of its people, praise be to (His Almighty) Allah. Their (Kuwaitis’) generosity boosts the (philanthropic works’) strength and good reputation all over the world, so we all must preserve this country together.”

HH the Amir bears the United Nations’ designation of Humanitarian Leader, accorded to him for spearheading ongoing wide-scale philanthropic and relief works locally and throughout the globe. The UN has also honored Kuwait with the title of Center of Humanitarian Action. – KUNA