Amir pleased with firefighters’ devotion

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has expressed deep satisfaction at the firemen efforts in saving lives and preserving properties. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, accompanied by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Head of National Guard Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, visited headquarters of Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD), expressing congratulations on the holy month Ramadan. “I begin my statement by praising your efforts for preserving souls and properties and dealing with dangerous accidents with utmost sincerity and devotion,” he said, also lauding the firefighters’ great sacrifices.

His Highness the Amir, who began his statement by addressing officials attending the ceremony, namely the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and the Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Khaled Al-Mekrad, the KFSD Director, affirmed his deep admiration toward the firemen for promoting safety procedures in accidents such as fires. Moreover, he lauded the department’s recent inauguration of the first laboratory to analyze remains from fires and accidents’ scenes.

Mekrad, in his speech, congratulated His Highness the Amir for Kuwait’s membership in the UN Security Council (UNSC) for 2018-19, which was a result of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad’s leadership. Mekrad, who highly appreciated His Highness the Amir’s support of firefighters, said the visit was significant because it coincided with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the first fire station in State of Kuwait. He said 90 percent of fleet and equipment of the KFSD has been modernized and this process would reach the 100 percent mark by end of 2018. He added that development of human resources was happening in parallel with modernization of equipment.

KFSD, said Mekrad, has been keen on cooperating with military and civilian institutions on how to deal with crises and accidents, citing a protocol with Kuwait National Guard on using KFSD’s vehicles and equipment. He said KFSD’s preventive sector has been issuing permits for new buildings to facilitate their construction, and the directorate has been firm in penalizing all buildings failing to abide by safety and security conditions.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied Director of His Highness the Amir’s office Ahmad Al-Fahad, Undersecretary of His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Sabah, Sheikh Majed Al-Sabah, Sheikh Abdullah Nasser Al-Sabah, Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah, Sheikh Duaij Fahad Al-Sabah and Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah. – KUNA