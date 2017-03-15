Amir patronizes, attends police academy ceremony

KUWAIT: In a ceremony attended and patronized by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences celebrated the graduation of its police cadets yesterday. Upon arrival at the ceremony, His Highness the Amir was warmly welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, the Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) Advisor Lieutenant General Sulaiman Al-Fahad, Deputy Undersecretary of the MoI Major General Mahmoud Al-Dosari, the MoI’s Assistant Undersecretary for Educational and Training Affairs Major General Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Sabah, and other senior MoI officials.

The ceremony was also attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, Sheikh Faisal Al-Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Chairman of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, President of the Supreme Judicial Council, President of the Constitutional Court, and Head of the Cassation Court Justice Yousef Al-Matawa, First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohamad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah and other state officials.

In a speech, the MoI’s Assistant Undersecretary for Educational and Training Affairs said that the graduating cadets are bonded by common patriotic ardor and an unflinching desire to protect the nation’s best interests.

Moreover, he said that the police officers have acquired skills that will serve them well, as he wished Kuwait persistent development and prosperity under the sage leadership of His Highness the Amir. Afterwards, awards and certificates were bestowed upon the graduating cadets and His Highness the Amir along with His High Highness the Crown Prince were given honorary plaques to commemorate the occasion. – KUNA