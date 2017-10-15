Amir: Palestine deal important step in right direction

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Saturday congratulated the Palestinian people for signing a unity agreement, which he described as an “important” step in the right direction. His Highness the Amir said the agreement would end division among the Palestinians to be united against challenges facing the Palestinian cause, thus honoring aspirations and hopes of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

His Highness the Amir made the remarks when he received a phone call from Ismail Haniyya, head of the politburo of the Palestinian Hamas movement. Haniyya briefed His Highness the Amir about the agreement Hamas reached with Fatah in Cairo.

His Highness the Amir commended “crucial and constructive” role of Egypt, foremost President Abdefatah Al-Sisi, which helped Hamas and Fatah signed the agreement. Haniyya thanked His Highness the Amir for his wishes and support of the Palestinian people and their cause.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to US President Donald Trump, expressing his condolences over the victims and those affected by the wildfire currently causing devastation in California. His Highness the Amir also wished those injured quick recovery. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah both sent similar cables to President Trump. Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem sent a pair of cables to US Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan, offering his condolences over the victims of California wildfires. – KUNA