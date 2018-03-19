Amir one of “wisest, most influential” Arab leaders: Ukraine President

President Poroshenko meets First Deputy Premier and Defense Minister

KUWAIT: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is “one of the wisest and most influential leaders in Arab world,” and hoped multi-faceted relations and cooperation between Kiev and Kuwait reach new heights.

Poroshenko, who asserted that His Highness the Amir “has a vast experience in international politics,” also said Ukraine was a promising market for investment from the Gulf in general and Kuwait in particular.

The Ukrainian President arrived in Kuwait on Sunday and held official talks with His Highness the Amir. During the visit, the two countries signed cooperation agreements. Poroshenko, in an interview with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), said he discussed with His Highness the Amir ways of cementing trade, economic, military, technical and humanitarian cooperation.

They also discussed Kuwaiti investments in Ukraine, he said. “I am very happy to be in Kuwait and it was a good opportunity to talk to His Highness the Amir… One of the wisest and most influential leaders in the Arab world,” he said.

His Highness the Amir, added Poroshenko, “has a vast experience in international politics and is the humanitarian leader as per UN recognition. It is natural that the leader of Kuwait, which was the victim of the foreign (Iraq) aggression, is one of leaders to help victims of wars and military conflicts.” Poroshenko is the first Ukrainian president to visit Kuwait in 15 years. Kuwait and Kiev established relations 25 years ago.

Poroshenko appreciated His Highness the Amir’s role in settlement of regional crises. “Ukraine is very interested in supporting regional stability, and the security in the Gulf countries and the Middle East,” he added. He called on importance of “rapid settlement” of Gulf crisis within framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

On a bilateral level, Poroshenko said Kiev government was ready to implement joint agricultural projects in Ukraine and then export products to Kuwait and other Gulf countries. He also called on Kuwaiti business people to invest in commercial or private real estate sectors.

“We also see many chances to develop military and technical cooperation with Kuwait. Ukraine… has great experience in manufacturing of armored vehicles, military aircraft, transport planes and naval vessels,” he said.

Ukrainian doctors

He meanwhile said Ukrainian doctors were treating Kuwaiti children with brain paralysis. “I am confident if we combine Kuwait’s financial resources with expertise of our doctors, we will be able to cure many more patients.”

Poroshenko also said Kuwait and Ukraine were bound to a 2003 agreement to encourage and protect mutual investment. “We believe this agreement is a solid foundation to develop constructive investment cooperation.”

Ukraine, he said, was working at different levels. The European country was carrying out full-fledged judicial reforms which would create equality, justice and transparency for all investors.

The country had recently established an anti-corruption system including a corruption court. “Fighting corruption is a major priority in my policy,” asserted Poroshenko. “Ukraine has now genuine opportunities for foreign investment,” he said, citing a wide-scale privatization program, and “I hope we will soon see Kuwaiti companies and investment in Ukraine.”

Poroshenko noted the two countries, which have $30 million in trade exchange, could capitalize on Ukraine’s potentials in agriculture, machinery, construction, chemicals, sport, education and food, in addition to oil refining and transportation. “It is crucial we continue our cooperation to highlight exports capabilities and investment opportunities in Ukraine,” he said.

The Ukrainian president welcomed Kuwaiti tourists who could get an entry visa at airport following their arrival. He also hoped direct flights would be launched between the two countries.

Poroshenko called on government of Kuwait to recognize universities in Ukraine, five of them were classified as among the best worldwide.

Ukrainian universities

“We hope the Kuwaiti side reconsider its decision regarding the Ukrainian universities, and we are ready to cooperate with the Ministry of Higher Education in Kuwait to recognize the universities,” he said.

Poroshenko thanked Kuwait for granting scholarships for Ukrainian students to study Arabic Language in Kuwait University. “I am positive the Ukranians who speak the Arabic language will contribute to boosting relations between our countries,” he added.

Poroshenko, on the other hand, said relations between Ukraine and Kuwait were based on mutual respect and support. He said Kuwait was the first Gulf country to offer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, valued at $15 million, to implement a shelter as part of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor. The disaster of Chernobyl, 104 kms north of Kiev, occurred in April 1986 killing at least 31 people.

Kuwait, in 2007, contributed to wording of a resolution adopted by UNESCO about the Holodomor, that took place in Ukraine in 1932-33, which means “Kill by starvation.” Ukraine, said Poroshenko, sent a force to Kuwait in 2003 to protect civilians from a possible use of chemical weapons by defunct Iraqi regime of Saddam Hussein. This force, sent at behest of Kuwait, later became the foundation of Ukrainian troops that took part in the war to liberate Iraq from Saddam Hussein.

“The modern history of our countries have many commonalities, so our peoples understand the importance of the international community’s support for the state sovereignty and safety of its territories,” said Poroshenko.

President receives officials

President Poroshenko received at Bayan Palace yesterday First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. President Poroshenko also received Managing Director at Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) Farouq Bastaki and Deputy Director General of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Hamad Al-Omar. The receptions were attended by head of the mission of honor accompanying president Poroshenko, Amiri Diwan Advisor Mohammad Abulhassan. – KUNA