Amir offers his condolences over India’s floods, Indonesia quake

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent yesterday a cable to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, offering his condolences to the victims who fell in the heavy rain and floods hitting the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. His Highness the Amir expressed his sorrow towards who fell in the natural disasters, and wished for the swift recovery for those injured. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

Another cable was sent yesterday to Indonesian President Joku Widodo, extending his condolences to the victims of the earthquake in Lombok Island. HH the Amir expressed sorrow over those killed in the natural disaster, and wished the injured fast recovery. HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables. HH the Amir had also received Argentine Ambassador to Kuwait Jorge Omar Antonio yesterday at Seif Palace on the occasion of the end his tenure. Deputy Amiri Diwan Minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Sabah attended the meeting.

Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim had also sent cables of condolences to top lawmakers in India over the victims of heavy rain and floods hitting the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. Al-Ghanim also sent cable of condolences to his counterpart in Indonesia, extending his condolences to the victims of the earthquake in Lombok Island. He expressed sorrow over those killed in the natural disaster, and wished the injured fast recovery. – KUNA