Amir meets with the Chinese President’s special representative

Sheikh Sabah condemns ballistic missiles attack on Saudi Arabia

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahamd Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Seif Palace Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special representative, member of the political office of the central committee of Communist Party of China and director of the central foreign affairs commission office Yang Jiechi, and his accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Amir strongly condemned an attack from Yemen in which four ballistic missiles were fired against the Saudi city of Jazan, but were intercepted and destroyed by the Saudi forces. His Highness the Amir, in a cable to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, said this “systematic hostile act” aimed at undermining security and safety of Saudi Arabia and people living in the Kingdom.

This attack, asserted His Highness the Amir, violated international values and principles. He reiterated Kuwait firm support to Saudi Arabia’s measures to preserve the country’s security and stability. His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow his protection upon Saudi Arabia and its people. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to King Salman to express his condemnation of the four ballistic missiles’ attack against Jazan. His Highness the Prime Minister sent a similar cable, while Ghanem sent a cable to Saudi Shura Council president Dr Abdullah Al Al-Sheikh Saturday to condemn the attack.

Separately, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales on demise of the former president of the republic, Alvaro Arzu. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to president Morales. – KUNA