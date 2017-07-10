Amir meets United Kingdom’s National Security Advisor

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and United Kingdom’s National Security Advisor Mark Sedwill. The meeting was attended by Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Mohammed Daifallah Sharar and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled had held a meeting earlier with Sedwill, in the attendance of Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah, Assistant Foreign Minister and Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled’s Office Director Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and number of Foreign Ministry senior officials.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah discussed with Sedwill security developments on the regional arena and ways of enhancing joint cooperation in the exchange of information and security expertise.

The Interior Ministry’s security information department said in a press statement that Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah reviewed with Sedwill and the accompanying delegation a number of issues of common concern and means of enhancing coordination between the two sides in the face of security developments in the region.

He stressed the deep-rooted ties between the State of Kuwait and the United Kingdom and the importance of enhancing cooperation, especially in the field of exchange of information and security expertise. He expressed hope that these “distinguished” relations will witness further security cooperation in the interest of the two friendly countries and the interests of security and peace in the region. – KUNA