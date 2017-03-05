Amir meets South Korean Minister

His Highness congratulates Kuwaiti jet ski champion

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah accompanied by Minister of State and Minister of Services Affairs Yasir Abul received at Bayan Palace yesterday South Korean Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transportation Kang Ho-in and his accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Director of Public Authority for Housing Bader Al-Wugayyan.

Minister Abul later introduced the visiting minister to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah; who later hosted Chairman of the Public Authority for Communications Salem Al-Othaina, accompanied by the visiting regional chairman of Huawei Global.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received on Kuwaiti President of the Higher Court and Constitutional Court Yosif Al-Mutawa’a, accompanied by Turkish President of the Court of Cassation Ismail Rustu Cirit. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah and Director Kuwait Institute for Legal Judicial Studies Advisor Abdullah Al-Essa. The audience was attended by the Chinese Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Wang Di.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister, Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem, and First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.

His audience for day also included Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Chief of the National Security Bureau Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

Separately, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to the 2016 World jet ski champion, Kuwait’s Yousef Al-Abdulrazaq, congratulating him on a feat that has become emblazoned on the pages of Guinness World Records.

His Highness the Amir heaped praise on Abdulrazaq for his achievement, wishing him further success in regional and global sports events. His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister and Speaker Ghanem sent similar cables to the world’s top jet skier.