Amir meets Sheikh Hamad, receives biography of late Suad Al-Humaidhi

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah at Seif Palace, where he presented to His Highness a book and a documentary about the biography of the late Suad Hamad Al-Saleh Al-Humaidhi. Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali also presented copies of the biography to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received yesterday Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and State Minister for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh. His Highness also received Minister of Finance Dr Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Minister of Health Dr Basel Al-Humoud Al-Sabah and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Adel Musaed Al-Kharafi. His Highness the Crown Prince also met with Municipal Council Chairman Osama Humoud Al-Otaibi and Kuwait’s Ambassador in Jordan Aziz Raheem Al-Dihani. – KUNA