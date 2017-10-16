Amir meets Saudi King to discuss brotherly relations

Leaders also tackle regional issues during meeting

RIYADH: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday met the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, discussing the close and brotherly relations between the two countries and regional issues. The summit meeting was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and senior Kuwaiti and Saudi officials.

HH the Amir, accompanied by officials, arrived in the Saudi capital earlier yesterday on a brotherly visit. HH the Amir and the accompanying officials were received at the airport by Prince Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Prince of Riyadh Region, and Kuwait’s Ambassador to the kingdom Sheikh Thamer Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Following the meeting with King Salman, the Amir and his delegation departed the Saudi capital. HH the Amir was received on arrival in Kuwait by HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and other senior officials. HH the Amir later sent a cable to Saudi King Salman, thanking him for his hospitality during his visit. – KUNA