Amir meets Saudi interior minister

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, accompanying Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef Al-Saud at Bayan Palace yesterday. The reception took place in the presence of HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah later held a separate meeting with Prince Abdulaziz, discussing issues of mutual interest. Sheikh Khaled extoled his country’s exceptional ties with its Gulf neighbor, citing the two nations’ common desire to take relations to new levels, according to a statement by the Kuwaiti interior ministry.

The Kuwaiti minister hailed his Saudi counterpart’s visit as affirmation of the impenetrable bond that both countries share. Prince Abdulaziz described the talks as productive, saying that both officials see eye to eye on a number of regional and international issues. The meeting also touched on current security conditions in the region as well as the fight against terrorism and organized crime, including drugs, the statement added. – KUNA