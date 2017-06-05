Amir meets leader of Iraq’s Islamic Supreme Council

Crown Prince affirms Kuwait’s commitment to Iraqi unity

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday leader of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Sayyed Ammar Al-Hakim and the accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah.

Later yesterday, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Hakim, and the two discussed the latest developments in Iraq as His Highness expressed optimism during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan that the efforts of the Iraqi leadership and other factions would contribute to the stability of Iraq. He also believed these efforts would do much to wipe out terror and help achieve national reconciliation.

Sheikh Nawaf went on to affirm Kuwait’s commitment to Iraq’s unity and its efforts to regain security and stability, achieve the aspirations of its people and regain its role in the region. The encounter was attended by Amiri Diwan advisor Mohammad Abdullah Abulhassan, Crown Prince’s Diwan head of ceremonies and protocol Sheikh Mubarak Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah and the Iraqi Ambassador to Kuwait. National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also received Hakim and his delegation.

In other news, His Highness the Amir received First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as well as visiting Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef A Al-Othaimeen. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled later held talks with Othaimeen which discussed the latest regional and international developments and the OIC’s upcoming agenda.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received a written letter from Brazilian President Michel Temer focusing on bolstering ties on all possible domains. The letter was handed by Brazilian Ambassador to Kuwait Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta to Deputy Minister of the Amir Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah. Separately, His Highness the Crown Prince met National Security Apparatus (NSA) Chairman Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. – KUNA