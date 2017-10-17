Amir meets Italian defense Minister

Crown Prince receives envoys

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received the visiting Italian Minister of Defense Roberta Pinotti and her accompanying delegation. Deputy Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah also attended the meeting. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received the visiting Italian Minister later yesterday as well.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received Minister of Public Works Abdulrahman Al-Mutawa accompanied by the newly appointed Director General of Public Authority for Roads and Transportation Ahmad Al-Hassan. His Highness the Amir also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Separately, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received the Ambassador of Iraq to

Kuwait Alaa Al-Hashemi on the occasion of assuming his new office. His Highness the Crown Prince also received Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand Dooset Manabal and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Butan Tsereng Gelchen Banjor on assuming their offices. The meetings were held in presence of the Crown Prince Diwan Undersecretary for Protocol Sheikh Mubarak Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah. Also yesterday, His Highness the Crown received Mutawa, Hassan and His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad. – KUNA