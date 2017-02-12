Amir meets with IOM chief

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah, accompanied by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director General Ambassador William Lacy Swing. The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah.

Swing had expressed gratitude to the State of Kuwait in the realm of global humanitarian activities. During a meeting with Acting Speaker of the National Assembly Essa Al-Kandari, Swing expressed admiration for the State of Kuwait, namely His Highness the Amir, for the efforts that resulted in placing the Gulf State diplomacy high on the international arena. The two sides discussed Kuwait’s efforts for safeguarding the expatriate workers’ rights and implementing relevant international criteria. The talks also dealt with mutual cooperation regarding the foreign laborers and immigration.

Earlier yesterday, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled and Swing held discussions centered on IOM’s humanitarian endeavors that aim to help out those victimized by conflict, particularly, in the Middle East. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled underscored the need for closer ties with the IOM, given the organization’s benevolent aspirations.

Meanwhile, the IOM Director General applauded Kuwait’s firm commitment to humanitarian causes all across the globe. The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Affairs of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s Office Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Affairs of the Assistant Foreign Minister’s Office Ayham Al-Omar and Assistant Deputy Foreign Minister for the Affairs of International Organizations Ambassador Nasser Al-Heyn, along with a number of senior Foreign Ministry officials. – KUNA