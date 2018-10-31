Amir meets Indian Foreign Minister; Crown Prince receives Sultan Al-Bohra

Amir congratulates Ikhlas School over Arab Reading Challenge award

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah accompanied by visiting Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and her delegation. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah also met the outgoing Afghan Ambassador to Kuwait Mangal Hussain. Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah was present at both the meetings.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also received Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled and the visiting Indian Foreign Minister. The meeting was attended by Undersecretary of the Prime Minister’s Diwan Sheikha Itimad Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Ali Suleiman Al-Saeed and Kuwaiti Ambassador to India Jassem Al-Najem.

In other news, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received the 53rd Dai Al-Mutlaq of the Dawoodi Bohra Mufaddal Saifuddin and the accompanying delegation. Head of Protocols at the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah attend the reception.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir met with His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister and Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.

Reading challenge

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir sent congratulation cables to the Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr Hamed Mohammad Al-Aazmi and Chairman of Ikhlas school Mohammad Al-Sayegh over recently winning the award of the 4th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge in Dubai. His Highness expressed his appreciation of the great efforts led the participants to win the prize, wishing them all success to serve Kuwait and raising its flag higher at regional and international forums. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent them two similar cables.

Separately, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences yesterday to President Rodrigo Duterti, President of the Philippines, in which he expressed his sincere condolences to victims of typhoon Yutu, which hit the northern Philippines which caused loss of lives and massive destruction to public properties. His Highness asked Almighty Allah to bestow his mercy upon the victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured and that officials in the friendly country can overcome the effects of this natural disaster. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables. Meanwhile, Speaker Ghanem sent cables of condolences to Philippines House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and Senate President Vicente Scotto III over the victims of the typhoon. – KUNA