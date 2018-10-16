Amir meets Dr Suad Al-Sabah, receives book on evolution of Kuwait Radio

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace Dr Suad Al-Sabah, who handed him a copy of a book chronicling the history and evolution of Kuwait Radio. His Highness the Amir also met Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad, as well as the Director of the Environmental Public Authority (EPA) Sheikh Abdullah Ahmad Al-Humoud Al-Sabah and Sultan Salman bin Hathleen. Furthermore, His Highness the Crown Prince received Kuwait’s Ambassador to China Samih Hayat. – KUNA