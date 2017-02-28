Amir meets Bahraini Crown Prince

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday, in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Bahraini Crown Prince and First Deputy Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, His Highness the Amir and Bahraini Crown Prince discussed issues pertaining to bilateral relations and means to develop them on all possible domains. Topics of regional and international concerns were also on the table of discussions.

The meeting was attended by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister for Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Head of the honorary delegation and Crown Prince Diwan Advisor Nasser Abdullah Al-Roudhan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anas Al-Saleh, and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. Later, His Highness the Crown Prince hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of Prince Salman and his delegation.

Upon his arrival to Kuwait, Prince Salman was received at the airport by His Highness Sheikh Nawaf, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Deputy Chief Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah, Anas Al-Saleh and advisor to His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan, Dr Hamoud Mohammad Al-Otaibi. The reception was also attended by Chairman of His Highness the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Al-Faisal Al-Saud Al-Sabah, Bahraini Ambassador to Kuwait Sheikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Azzam Mubarak Al-Sabah. Prince Salman’s delegation includes senior officials in the Kingdom of Bahrain. – KUNA