Amir, Macron discuss regional developments

Amir congratulates May on forming new cabinet

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah discussed by phone yesterday the bilateral ties, issues of common interest and regional developments with France’s President Emmanuel Macron.

His Highness the Amir once again congratulated the newly-elected president, who was voted into office last month. Meanwhile, Macron expressed utmost appreciation for the kind sentiments expressed by His Highness the Amir and wished the Kuwaiti people further development and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness. Macron’s La Republique en Marche party took a 32.2 percent majority in the first of two-round parliamentary elections and is set for a landslide victory if this popularity is carried into the next round.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir sent a cable yesterday to British Prime Minister Theresa May, congratulating her on the formation of the new cabinet. His Highness the Amir wished May further success in running the British government, hoping that both Kuwait and the UK would continue to form and bolster ties on all possible domains. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

Separately, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, expressing his sorrow over the terror incident in Qatif governorate which led to the death of a police officer and the injury of others. His Highness the Amir condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terror attack which disturbed peace and security in the eastern province of Saudi Arabia, affirming that Kuwait stood against terrorism and its perpetrators. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister expressed similar sentiments in their cables sent to the Saudi King. In other news, Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein is set to arrive in Kuwait today on a visit where he will convey his greetings on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan to His Highness the Amir.

Amir meets Iraqi figure

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received at Bayan Palace yesterday the visiting Iraqi figure Dr Ibrahim Mohammad Bahr Al-Ulloum. During the meeting, Bahr Al-Ulloum presented to His Highness the Amir a book on Bahr Al-Oloum charity organization’s activities in 2016-2017. The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah. Bahr Al-Oloum later visited His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received Minister of Health Dr Jamal Al-Harbi, who was accompanied by pre-eminent endocrinologist Dr Kamal Al-Shoumer. His Highness the Amir congratulated Dr Shoumer for being awarded by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologist (AACE), a feat he described as an accomplishment for Kuwait.

Dr Harbi later presented Dr Shoumer to His Highness the Crown Prince; who applauded him for being the recipient of an American Association of Clinical Endocrinologist (AACE) award, an accomplishment he said would propel Kuwait to the upper echelons of the medical arena. Also yesterday, His Highness the Amir received First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince met with the visiting former President of Egypt’s Al-Azhar University Dr Ahmad Omar Hashem. His Highness the Crown Prince heaped praise on the Egyptian professor’s profound scientific and intellectual contributions. Meanwhile, Dr Hashem commended Kuwait for its efforts to keep global peace and security intact and wished the country continued prosperity and development. The meeting was attended by the head of His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Al-Faisal Al-Sabah and head of protocols at His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. Separately, His Highness the Crown Prince received Chief of the National Security Apparatus (NSA) Chairman Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. – KUNA