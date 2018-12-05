Amir, Libyan Prime Minister discuss ways to achieve stability in Libya

Speaker, Prime Minister receive visiting Libyan premier

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya and Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, they discussed the situation in Libya and efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the brotherly country in a way that preserves the sovereignty and unity of the Libyan territories. The discussion also included the latest developments in the region, and ways to support efforts to enhance solidarity and unity of the Arab World in order to face challenges and maintain security and stability.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Sarraj, who was accorded a formal reception and the National Anthems of Libya and Kuwait were played, followed by the guest inspecting the guard of honor. The reception was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Khaled Al Saleh and Chief of the Accompanying Mission of Honor, Advisor at His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan Sheikh Salem Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, in addition to senior commanders of the Army and National Guard as well as a number of senior state officials and the two countries’ ambassadors.

The visiting Libyan official also met with National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, and the two officials discussed the recent happenings in Libya as well as the latest developments within the regional and international spheres. The meeting was attended by National Assembly MPs Dr Abdulkareem Al-Kanderi, Dr Khalil Abol, and Mubarak Al-Harees. Ambassador of Kuwaiti to Tripoli Mubarak Al-Adwani also attended the meeting. In other news, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. – KUNA