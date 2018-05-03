Amir lauds democratic exchange between parliament and Cabinet

Voting on no-confidence motions next week – Oil minister denies resignation

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah lauded yesterday the healthy democratic exchange between National Assembly MPs and Cabinet members. In his letter to HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Amir congratulated the head of the Cabinet on his outstanding performance during his interpellation session. HH the Amir also commended lawmakers on displaying high democratic values during their interpellations of the prime minister and two other ministers. Sheikh Sabah hoped for more progress in Kuwait’s democratic experience, wishing welfare and stability for the country and its people.

HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable yesterday to Sheikh Jaber, also praising his performance in response to the interpellation. Sheikh Nawaf said the process was done in a fair democratic atmosphere, displaying a responsible exchange between the Cabinet and parliament.

After a marathon grilling session that lasted almost 24 hours, MPs submitted no-confidence motions against the two ministers, while they fell short of filing a non-cooperation motion against the prime minister. National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said voting on the two no-confidence motions against Oil Minister Bakheet Al-Rasheedi and Social Affairs and Labor Minister Hind Al-Sabeeh will take place next Thursday.

Lawmakers need 25 votes to automatically oust the two ministers, but Ghanem expressed belief that the two ministers will survive and remain as Cabinet members. He also said that a proposal to form a committee to investigate the allegations in the oil minister’s grilling will be put for voting in the same session. Ghanem said the grilling of HH Sheikh Jaber by MP Hamdan Al-Azemi ended without any non-cooperation motion, and therefore the grilling is over. Parliamentary sources said the non-cooperation motion against the premier was signed by eight lawmakers, short of just two members to become legal.

The oil minister meanwhile denied reports that he has decided to quit his post after the no-confidence motion against him. He told reporters he is staying in his post and said he is proud of the Amiri confidence in him. It was not the first time that two ministers and the prime minister were grilled on the same day. About a decade ago, former prime minister HH Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and three other ministers were grilled in the same session, which also lasted for almost 24 hours.

MP Ali Al-Deqbasi said yesterday he was confident that the oil minister will survive the no-confidence motion and continue in his post, adding that the grilling against him was unconstitutional because he was held responsible for the actions of his predecessors in the ministry, which is not in line with the constitution. He said that the grilling had in fact targeted senior oil executives and the minister paid the price of infighting in the oil sector. Deqbasi said that the vote against Rasheedi will not succeed as he was grilled for violations committed by previous ministers.

Parliamentary sources said that from the outcome of the grillings, it appears that the government will manage to defeat the two no-confidence votes against the two ministers, and that the dissolution of the Assembly now appears a remote possibility.

By B Izzak and Agencies