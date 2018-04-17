Amir, Ivorian president lead bilateral talks, observe several deals’ signing

President Ouattara adorned with ‘Mubarak Al-Kabeer’ order

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday at Bayan Palace Cote d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara, as both leaders presided over discussions. His Highness the Amir was joined by Kuwaiti Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and senior state officials, while the Ivorian leader was flanked by officials from across the West African nation’s political spectrum. The talks centered on issues of mutual concern as well as plans to ameliorate relations between the two countries, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a number of deals between Kuwait and Cote d’Ivoire were sealed, including an agreement to form a joint cooperation committee and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) involving the two countries’ respective foreign ministries. Another MoU between Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and the Ivorian government was also among the agreements made.

During the encounter, His Highness the Amir adorned Ouattara with Kuwait’s knightly order known as ‘Mubarak Al-Kabeer,’ while the Ivorian president decorated His Highness the Amir with the African country’s highest state order in return. His Highness the Amir later went on to fete Cote d’Ivoire’s leader with a lavish luncheon held in his honor.

Separately, President Ouattara received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Abdulwahab Al-Wazzan, as well as Director General of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Abdulwahab Al-Bader. Head of mission of honor assigned for the distinguished guest Amiri Diwan Advisor Abdullah Al-Maatouq attended the receptions.

In other news, His Highness the Amir received yesterday at Bayan Palace His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Meanwhile, Ghanem hosted the visiting Imam of the Grand Mosque of Makkah Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jahni. Separately, His Highness the Amir is set to attend and patronize today the final ceremony of the 2018 Kuwait international Quran contest. The event will be held at 10:30 am in Bayan Palace Theater. – KUNA