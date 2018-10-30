Amir issues warning: Don’t turn democracy into a curse

Khorafi grilling fizzles out – Sports law amended – Harbash, Tabtabaei to retain seats

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah yesterday inaugurated the new National Assembly term by issuing one of the strongest warnings to lawmakers to not turn the grace of democracy into a curse, adding that he will not allow the country’s stability to be threatened. “Motivated by the responsibility and trust I hold, I say frankly and seriously: I will not allow turning the grace of democracy we are living under into a curse that threatens the stability of our country,” the Amir said in a strong-worded inaugural speech.

HH the Amir said that “we must safeguard our democratic system and prevent any breach of its rules so it does not become a tool of destruction and damage”. He reiterated his firm belief and faith in the democratic system but regretted that after more than 50 years of its establishment, there remain a lot of immature and negative practices that undermine the country’s interests and security.

The Amir said grillings are part of Kuwait’s democratic system but criticized the unnecessary rush to file grillings – especially against the prime minister – for things that are under the supervision of other ministers. The Amir appealed to all to improve political behaviors in the country to assist the country in facing the fragile regional situation surrounding Kuwait. Sheikh Sabah said that there should be no room for those misusing the constitution and the law for their own selfish interests. “The rights of members of parliament to pursue the truth should be respected, but at the same time, it is paramount for MPs to use their powers in a responsible manner and in line with the constitution,” he said.

Rules and legislation are meant to be respected by all, affirmed the Amir, who stressed he will protect the constitution and the legal system in Kuwait from abuse by any individuals or groups. The Amir took the opportunity to thank the leadership of the National Assembly for its efforts to bolster cooperation with the Cabinet for the sake of Kuwait and its people. Sheikh Sabah praised the Cabinet for taking measures to protect public funds, stressing that the Kuwaiti leadership was wholeheartedly behind the efforts to combat corruption and its sources.

While there are still some various challenges to tackle on the national level, the government should also take into consideration the alarming regional and international situations, indicated HH the Amir. “Freedom of speech and expression are two valuable assets of Kuwaiti society and the people of this country are proud of living in a land governed by law,” he added.

HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in his speech praised directives by the Amir, which called for enhancing the spirit of solidarity amongst Kuwaitis. “I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for his guidance, and we affirm that we will remain committed to cooperating with the National Assembly members for the best interest of the country,” the premier said. “Our commitment to the provisions of the constitution and the law is not an option. It is a national commitment and a basic requirement for the government to adhere to the desired achievement,” he said.

“Our hands will remain extended for cooperation with National Assembly members under supervision of its constitutional control, which we are keen to strengthen and ensure respect within the framework of constitutional and legal rights,” the premier said. He noted that the government has referred to the public prosecution some 272 fraud-related cases, in addition to detection of 36 cases and 154 notifications by the anti-corruption authority.

Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem praised the Amir’s balanced policy by finding appropriate solutions to problems, based on his strategy of defusing tensions by encouraging dialogue. “Through his strong and highly-dedicated leadership and wise decision-making, he succeeded to take the country to the shores of development, welfare and security,” said Ghanem. He added that Kuwait’s reaction to developments in the region and the world should be calculated and precise to avoid unwanted fallouts.

The speaker affirmed that the Assembly should unconditionally support HH the Amir’s efforts both regionally and internationally, stressing national unity is the only path to fend off challenges both at home and abroad. “Cooperation” is key to eradicate all threats posed by sectarian strife and corruption. It is the duty of the Kuwaiti people to remain vigilant in this regard, affirmed Ghanem. He added that the legislative and executive authorities have an obligation to follow the directives of the Kuwaiti leadership in an effort to encourage unity amongst people.

Immediately after the opening ceremony, the National Assembly began its first work by debating the grilling filed by MP Riyadh Al-Adasani against Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Adel Al-Khorafi over alleged violations. In the fiery debate that involved trading jabs and exchanging verbal insults, Adasani accused the minister of making illegal political appointments in his ministry to appease lawmakers. He also charged that his appointment as minister was the result of a political deal by the speaker, adding that the minister has so far failed to carry out his duties because of his incompetence.

Khorafi, being grilled by Adasani for the second time in just several months, categorically denied his allegations and charged that the grilling was for personal reasons. The heated debate ended without a no-confidence motion, but MP Adasani vowed to continue to grill the minister in the near future. Then the Assembly made a swift amendment to the sports law as part of international requirements to lift years-old sanctions against Kuwaiti sports.

The Assembly yesterday also retained in a close vote the membership of opposition MPs Waleed Al-Tabtabaei and Jamaan Al-Harbash, despite the two receiving jail terms. Twenty-nine MPs including all the 12 Cabinet ministers present, voted against the two lawmakers retaining their seats. To unseat them, at least 33 votes were required. Thirty-one MPs voted in support of the two lawmakers.The voting came following a heated debate between supporters and opponents of the decision, as several lawmakers insisted the decision was a violation of the constitution.

Harbash and Tabtabaei, along with 13 former opposition MPs and activists, were handed various jail terms by the court of cassation, whose verdicts are final, for storming the National Assembly building during a protest in Nov 2011. The 15 convicts, including the two lawmakers, have been living abroad since the judgment was issued.

Supporters of the decision insisted that the Assembly has full constitutional rights to maintain the membership of the two lawmakers based on several articles in the constitution and the Assembly’s internal charter. Opponents however argued that since the two MPs were convicted and jailed in a final court ruling, they should lose their seats automatically. To unseat them, a special majority of 33 votes were needed regardless of the number of supporters. Tabtabaei and Harbash, who are in Turkey, both expressed their thanks to the Assembly. Now they can return to the country and authorities cannot arrest them because of their parliamentary immunity.

By B Izzak