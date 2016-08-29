Amir instructs officials to exert greater efforts in sports

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Director General of the Public Authority for Sports (PAS) Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also received Chairman of the interim committee tasked with running Kuwait National Olympic Committee (NOC) Sheikh Fahad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, on the occasion of forming the NOC new board.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir hosted the chairman of the interim committee charged with managing Kuwait Football Association (KFA), Fawaz Al-Hasawi, and association members, on the occasion of forming the KFA new board.

His Highness the Amir encouraged the officials to exert more efforts to develop the sport and youth sector in Kuwait, and to bring those who violate the law to justice. Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad instructed them to dedicate greater efforts for aiding the young athletes and put all available resources at disposal of realizing ‘whatever they aspire to.’

The three meetings were attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah. Also attending was the Amiri Diwan Advisor Khaled Boudai.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah called for tackling the domestic sports sector and rebuilding the State international relations in line with ‘interests of the homeland and citizens’ aspirations.’

His Highness the Premier emphasized necessity to remedy the national sports sector during his reception of Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Sabah, Sheikh Fahad Jaber Al-Sabah and Fawaz Al-Hasawi. Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah attended the meetings as well.

Amir’s directives

In the meantime, the sports officials and figures have shared views on the significance of His Highness the Amir’s directives for supporting the Kuwaiti youth and promoting sports. They lauded His Highness the Amir’s backing to the efforts seeking to overcome the challenges facing the Kuwaiti sports at present.

His Highness the Amir’s recommendations to advance the Kuwaiti sports will function as a “cresset for our work over the coming period,” Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah said. He added that the efforts of the sincere Kuwaitis will enable the committee to forward the Kuwaiti sports. The Kuwaiti flag will again flutter on the world’s sports arenas, he stressed.

The Public Authority for Sports (PAS) has got a multitude of plans, views and programs likely to contribute to promoting the Kuwaiti sports, PAS Deputy Chairman Sueliamn Al-Adsani said. The programs are to be implemented for the good of the Kuwaiti youth, he added. Kuwaitis, in all sports bodies, authorities and federations, will do their utmost to advance sports and back youth for the good of the nation, he added.

Furthermore, Fawaz Al-Hasawi voiced gratitude that His Highness the Amir received the sport officials. He vowed that all of them would work hard so that the Kuwait sports can restore its good old days, especially football.

Deputy KOC chairman Eng Duaij Al-Otaibi said that the meeting with His Highness the Amir offered a good opportunity to listen to his directives and recommendations to promote sports. Otaibi noted that all the sports official are open to athletes and youth, willing to offer proposals and ideas for the good of the sports scene.

Deputy head of the KFA interim committee Assad Haji Taqui said that the meeting with His Highness the Amir earlier Monday was a great honor. Taqui highlighted His Highness the Amir’s directives, and support to the sports officials to serve the Kuwaiti people. – KUNA