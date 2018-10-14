Amir hosts officials after Sheikh Abdullah center wins Int’l award

Amir names cultural hall after late senior official

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Seif Palace Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and Director of Financial and Administrative Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Abdulaziz Ishaq. The reception came after Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center (ASCC) won the International Property Award as the best Public Services Architecture building in the Middle East and North Africa 2018. They presented to His Highness the Amir the (ASCC) cultural agenda for the year 2018-2019 in title of ‘Cultural Bridges’, as well as the upcoming cultural program for Al-Shaheed Park.

Meanwhile, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah said that the main showroom of the fine arts center in Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center, in Salmiya area, has been named after the late Ibrahim Al-Shatti, former undersecretary of Amiri Diwan. Such a kind gesture is called upon the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in honor of Shatti’s great accomplishments and benevolent services to his country during his educational and working career, throughout which he occupied several senior posts, added Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah.

Amir meets officials

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received at Seif Palace His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah who was the Amiri representative at the 73rd UN General Assembly held in New York. His Highness also received Acting National Assembly Speaker Salah Khorshid.

Also yesterday, His Highness the Crown Prince received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak and Salah Khorshid. His Highness the Crown Prince also received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Khaled Al-Saleh. – KUNA