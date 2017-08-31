Amir heads to US on official visit

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation will leave for the US today on an official visit. During his stay in Washington, His Highness the Amir will have official talks with US President Donald Trump on Thursday (September 7). The announcement comes a day after Trump spoke with Saudi King Salman and urged an end to a months-long diplomatic dispute with Qatar. HH the Amir has led mediation efforts to resolve the row, which began in early June when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut political and trade ties with Qatar. — Agencies