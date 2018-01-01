Amir exchanges New Year greetings with world leaders

Crown Prince congratulates Amir on New Year

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday exchanged cables of congratulations with heads of Arab and friendly countries on the advent of 2018, wishing stability, peace and prosperity for all countries. His Highness Amir greets GCC leaders on New Year.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir sent cables to leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states to greet them on the New Year. In his cables, His Highness the Amir wished them and all Gulf people a happy New Year. He prayed to God Almighty to bestow more progress, welfare and prosperity on all GCC states in the new year. His Highness the Amir wished Gulf leaders and people everlasting wellbeing and for their countries everlasting security, stability, and welfare. (end)

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir received yesterday congratulations from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of New Year and Kuwait’s non-permanent membership at the UN Security Council (UNSC). In a congratulatory letter, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf wished His Highness the Amir perpetual well-being, and dear Kuwait everlasting bliss and prosperity.

Deep pride

On Kuwait’s membership at the UNSC, His Highness the Crown Prince voiced deep pride saying the achievement was the outcome of His Highness the Amir’s extensive efforts, to reiterate Kuwait’s elevated place on the regional and international scenes. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf prayed Allah Almighty to bestow eternal security, prosperity and stability on Kuwait.

In reply, His Highness the Amir highly appreciated His Highness the Crown Prince’s sincere and warm sentiments, wishing the New Year would see further joint efforts for Kuwait to continue on the path to aspired development. His Highness the Amir indicated that winning a non-permanent seat at the UNSC was a success for the Kuwaiti diplomacy, and recognition on the side of the international community of Kuwait’s lofty status on the regional and international scenes. His Highness the Amir prayed for eternal security, safety and prosperity for Kuwait. – KUNA