Amir exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Arab and Muslim nations

Amir receives cables of congratulations from top state officials

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday exchanged cables of congratulations with leaders of Arab and Islamic states on advent of Eid Al-Adha. His Highness the Amir addressed heartfelt greetings to the leaders, hoping for prosperity, security and stability for the Arab and Muslim nations.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received a cable of congratulations from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the advent of Eid Al-Adha. His Highness the Amir also received cables of Eid greetings from National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, National Guard Chief His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Constitutional Court Youssef Al-Mutawa and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, all wishing His Highness the Amir good health and for Kuwait glory, progress and prosperity. His Highness the Amir replied in cables, thanking them for their kind feelings and wishing everyone in Kuwait and the Arab and Muslim nations a happy Eid.

Comprehensive renaissance

In his cable to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince prayed to Almighty Allah to protect the dear homeland from any harm, help His Highness the Amir achieve the comprehensive renaissance and maintain security and safety of the country, whishing His Highness the Amir good health. His Highness the Amir replied with a note, thanking His Highness Sheikh Nawaf for the sentiments. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received a cable of congratulations from Speaker Ghanem on the Eid, wishing him good health and Kuwait progress and prosperity under the leadership of His Highness the Amir. His Highness the Crown Prince offered congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali and Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the same occasion, wishing Kuwait further security and safety.

His Highness the Crown Prince also received similar cables from His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad and Deputy Chairman of the National Guard Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince also received Eid greeting cables from top Sheikhs, ministers, diplomatic figures, governors and a number of Kuwaiti citizens and expatriates. His Highness the Crown Prince sent reply cables, thanking them for their kind feelings and wishing everyone in Kuwait and the Arab and Muslim nations a happy Eid.

Interior Minister sends greetings

In the meantime, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Lt Gen Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah sent cables of congratulations to His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince on Eid Al-Adha. Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah also sent cables of congratulations to Speaker Ghanem, Chairman of the National Guards, Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of National Guards Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on this occasion. Sheikh Khalid sent cables of congratulations to the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the blessed occasion. – KUNA