Amir eager to care for talented young people: Minister Sabeeh

His Highness patronizes Kuwait innovation competition for students’ research and projects

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s patronage of the Kuwait innovation competition for students’ research and projects showed his keenness on supporting creative and talented youth, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh said.

His Highness the Amir’s patronage embodied his interest in assimilating creativity among Kuwaiti girls, Al-Sabeeh, also minister of state for economic affairs, said. She also lauded the initiative of Sheikha Fadia Al-Saad Al-Sabah to hold this important scientific competition. She pointed out that the competition is meant to support the country’s efforts to improve education, promote creativity, develop competencies and create a knowledge economy.

Coordinator of the initiative Aisha Al-Holi said that contest was divided into levels, one for the secondary school students and other or the intermediate school students. Kuwait won the first place in the intermediate schools category on a research about recycling cooling and heating devices and Oman won the secondary schools category for the production of safe insecticide, she noted. – KUNA