Amir, Crown Prince receive top state officials at Seif Palace

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh. Also yesterday, Ghanem met with new Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid Al-Saud in his office.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel over a plane crash that took place last Friday in Havana, which resulted in scores of casualties. His Highness also wished a speedy recovery for the injured. His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister and Speaker Ghanem also sent similar cables. – KUNA