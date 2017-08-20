Amir, Crown Prince receive families of martyrs

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah yesterday received the families of martyrs; Grand Mosque Imam Sheikh Waleed Al-Ali and Sheikh Fahad Al-Husseini at Sief Palace. Both fathers extended their deepest thanks to His Highness the Amir for the compassionate consolation and support offered to their families over their loss. The deceased were martyred in Ouagadougou capital of Burkina Faso, as they were on a charity mission.

His Highness the Amir expressed pride over the distinguished contributions of Kuwaitis in various domains to best serve their beloved country, setting an example to upcoming generations.

His Highness also prayed to Allah Almighty that souls of the martyrs rest in peace, and to inspire their families patience and solace. On his part, His Highness the Crown Prince stressed that Kuwait is one family for better or worse, praying to Allah Almighty to protect our country and its people, and to bestow the deceased with his mercy. — KUNA