Amir, Crown Prince meet top state officials at Seif Palace

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Seif Palace yesterday. His Highness also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness then received Acting National Assembly Speaker Issa Al-Kandari before receiving First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince met with His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Acting Speaker Kandari and Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad. His Highness also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Issa Bin Salman Al Khalifa over the passing away of Sheikha Hala Bin Duaij Al Khalifa, asking Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon her soul. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to the Bahraini King. – KUNA