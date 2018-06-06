Amir, Crown Prince meet state officials

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations yesterday to Bader Mohammad Al-Saad on the Order of Friendship presented by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The order was presented for his efforts in strengthening the relations between Kuwait and Russia, especially the economic ones, and for his role in developing the work of the Kuwait Investment Authority during his tenure as the Executive Chairman.

In other news, His Highness the Amir received at Seif Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah. – KUNA