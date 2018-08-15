Amir, Crown Prince meet senior officials at Bayan Palace

Amir receives cables of condolences on Sheikha Fareeha’s death

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received Canadian Ambassador to Kuwait Martine Moreau on the occasion of the end of her tenure.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as Deputy Premier and Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.

In the meantime, His Highness the Prime Minister received Chairperson of Kuwait Journalists Association (KJA) Fatma Hussein Al-Essa, KJA Secretary Adnan Al-Rashid and Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (SCPD) Khaled Mahdi at Bayan Palace. They discussed key development issues and means of resolving them.

They also looked into the role of NGOs in supporting development plans and boosting performance of government departments.

In other news, His Highness the Amir received several cables of condolences yesterday over the death of Sheikha Fareeha Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir received cables from King of Morocco Mohammed VI, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani, and representative of UAE President, Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. His Highness the Amir also received a phone call from the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah II Bin Al-Hussein, who expressed his condolences over the passing away of Sheikha Fareeha. – KUNA