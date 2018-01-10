Amir, Crown Prince meet Kuwaiti Army Chief of Staff

Incident won’t affect ties with Bangladesh

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace Kuwaiti Army’s Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohammad Al-Khuder and a number of senior military officials. The meeting comes precisely a week after Khuder survived a helicopter crash while visiting Bangladesh.

Shortly after the encounter, Kuwait’s senior military officer told the press that he was honored to have met His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, saying that His Highness the Amir’s “paternal advice” was highly appreciated.

He profusely thanked His Highness the Amir and the Kuwaiti people for their concern over the tragic mishap, reciting prayers over his safe return to the country. “This horrific accident is now behind us,” Khuder added, saying that the incident would have no bearing on his country’s ties with the southern Asian nation.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Crown Prince and Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince met with His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, as well as former minister Dr Roula Dashti. – KUNA