Amir, Crown Prince exchange Ramadan greetings with state officials

Defense Minister congratulates political leadership on Ramadan

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a number of cables of congratulations and warm greetings by senior local officials on the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

His Highness the Amir received the cables from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Parliament Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Chief His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, KNG Deputy Chief Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

His Highness also received cables from Chairman of Kuwait’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Cassation Court, and President of the Constitutional Court, Justice Yousef Jassem Al-Mutawaa, and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah The leaders and officials all expressed warmest greetings and prayed The Almighty bless His Highness with best of health and with tranquility, as well as wishing prosperity for Kuwait.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah also exchanged cables of congratulations with leaders of Arab countries and Islamic countries on the occasion of the Start of the holy month of Ramadan. His Highness the Amir in turn sent cables in reply in which he expressed similar sentiments and prayed The Almighty bless “our homeland with stability and security and that the Arab and Muslim nation achieve their aspirations.”

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received greetings from His Highness the Amir, His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali, Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad, as well as ministers, governors, diplomats, in addition to a number of citizens and expatriates.

His Highness the Crown Prince also received a cable Ghanem and MPs who congratulated him and His Highness the Amir on Ramadan’s advent. His Highness the Crown Prince sent a cables in return, thanking Ghanem and MPs on their sincere wishes.

In the meantime, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness the Amir on start of the holy month of Ramadan. Sheikh Nasser sent a similar cable to His Highness the Crown Prince and to His Highness the Prime Minister on the holy occasion, according to a statement by the Defense Ministry’s Public Relations. Sheikh Nasser Al-Sabah hoped that they would see more happy returns of the occasion, while Kuwait continued to enjoy prosperity and advancement.

Also, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah sent cables of congratulations to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and Speaker Ghanem on the start of Ramadan. Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah sent similar cables to His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali and to Sheikh Meshaal Al-Sabah, the Ministry of Interior stated in a press release. It added, he also sent cables on the same occasion to His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. He expressed sincere sentiments and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless “our dear homeland with stability and security and that the Arab and Muslim nations achieve their aspirations.”