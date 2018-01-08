Amir: Cooperation key to confront Gulf challenges

Sheikh Sabah warns challenges mounting in region

KUWAIT: The 11th meeting of chairpersons and speakers of shura, representative councils and national assemblies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was inaugurated yesterday under the patronage and attendance of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Sheraton Hotel. During the opening speech, the Amir stressed on the need of cooperation between the Gulf states to face the mounting challenges, hailing the initiative of National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, who called for holding this meeting.

Sheikh Sabah spoke of the important decisions taken at the 38th Gulf Cooperation Council summit held in Kuwait in December, regarding joint GCC efforts and cooperation. HH the Amir also expressed his joy over hosting the 23rd football Gulf Cup, which concluded on Friday. He noted that such events bring GCC citizens closer.

The Amir said that it is the GCC leaders’ responsibility to meet the needs and hopes of their people by cooperating with each other to set a roadmap for development, amidst different growing challenges in the region. He added the Gulf states had seen prominent achievements in the past four decades in representing the Gulf region at the international level. – KUNA