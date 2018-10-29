Amir congratulates UAE on KhalifaSat successful launch

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent yesterday a cable of congratulations to the President of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on the successful launch of KhalifaSat from the Japanese Tanegashima Yoshinobu 1 site. In his cable — also addressed to Vice President of the Emirates, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Al-Maktoum and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan — His Highness Sheikh Sabah lauded the unprecedented achievement by the Emirates in the field of space exploration.

The satellite, fully manufactured and assembled by Emirati hands, reflected the UAE’s vast development in the space exploration field, affirmed His Highness the Amir who indicated that the launch of the satellite should make the people of the UAE proud of their grand achievement. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah wished the UAE leadership and people more progress and development within the space exploration field and other domains to fulfill their compatriots’ aspirations and dreams. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of congratulations to the Federal Republic of Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro on his election victory. In his cable, His Highness the Amir wished the new President success and good health as well as further development of the two friendly countries’ ties. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to Brazil’s President-elect. – KUNA