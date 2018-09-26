Amir congratulates Saudi King on the launch of Haramain high-speed railway

Railway will provide a convenience for pilgrims during their Hajj and Umrah rituals

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday sent a congratulation cable to Saudi Arabia King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the occasion of the inauguration of the “High-speed Train of the Two Holy Mosques”. In his cable, HH the Amir, on behalf of the Kuwaiti government and people, expressed his sincere congratulations on the launching of the express train which connects the city of Jeddah with the two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, under the patronage of his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

HH the Amir affirmed that the completion of this great project, which coincided with the celebrations of the brotherly country’s national day, will contribute, with the help of God, in facilitating the convenience of pilgrims and their Hajj and Umrah rituals in the framework of the continuous service the kingdom offers to pilgrims. HH wished the Saudi king good health and well-being to achieve the progress and prosperity of the kingdom and its people under his wise leadership. His Highness Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also sent similar cables of congratulations.

In other news, HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday at Bayan Palace. HH the Amir, and in presence of HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, had also received the Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Iraq, Mohammed Rikan Al-Halbusi and the accompanying delegation on the occasion of his official visit to the country. HH the Amir later received the Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Kuwait Tatang Budie Utama Razak on the occasion of the end of his tenure. The meeting was attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah. – KUNA