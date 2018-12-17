Amir congratulates Qatar on National Day

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent yesterday a cable of congratulations to Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. His Highness the Amir expressed his utmost congratulations to the Amir of Qatar on the occasion of his country’s National Day and anniversary of its Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani’s assumption to power. His Highness lauded Qatar’s distinctive accomplishments over the years, including major development growth in various vital fields, wishing Sheikh Tamim perpetual good health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity for Qatar. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the Qatari Amir, while National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem sent a cable to Qatar’s Consultative Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Mahmud.

In other news, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Thani on Sunday welcomed anew Kuwait’s initiative to resolve the Gulf crisis as a center for all initiatives launched by friends. In a joint press conference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres following the signing of agreements between Qatar and the UN on the sidelines of the second day of the Doha 2018 Forum, Sheikh Mohammad said His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah made efforts during the last period, which is still valued by the Qatari people. “We in Qatar are open to a constructive dialogue based on mutual respect and a common vision of the substance of the dispute they are talking about,” he said. “We appreciate the initiatives of various countries such as the United States in this context and we have always supported the solution through dialogue in any conflict that may arise,” he added. – KUNA