Amir congratulates National Assembly committee members

MPs adhere to tenets of Amiri address: Speaker

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent cables of congratulations to members of parliament who won memberships of standing committees, during elections on Tuesday. He wished all of them success in the service of Kuwait. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also sent cables to committee members to congratulates them on their memberships. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Ahmad Al-Sabah as well as First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

MPs are eager to implement the guidelines of His Highness the Amir’s address to the opening of the second session of the 15th legislative term of parliament, Ghanem said after meeting the His Highness Sheikh Sabah. The parliament was honored to have been visited by Kuwait’s leader, he said, adding that His Highness the Amir called on parliament and the cabinet to be vigilant and aware of the external threats that might harm Kuwait and its people. He indicated that he would be meeting with MPs on an unofficial capacity to discuss ways to stand against external threats.

His Highness the Amir in his opening speech to parliament Tuesday indicated that Kuwait’s involvement in the mediation efforts to end the Gulf crisis was to make sure that the GCC household be protected from harm. His Highness the Amir also said that he was the one responsible for the protection of the constitution, affirming that no one will be allowed to tamper the national document.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. Separately, His Highness the Crown Prince received Kuwaiti Ambassador to China Sameeh Hayat. – KUNA