Amir congratulates MP Hashem on IPU post win

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent yesterday a cable of congratulations to MP Safaa Al-Hashem on being named as deputy head of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) Standing Committee for UN Affairs. His Highness the Amir said that the win, which occurred on the sideline of the IPU’s 139th conference in Geneva, reflected the global community’s trust in Kuwaiti lawmakers. His Highness Sheikh Sabah affirmed that Kuwait was proud of Hashem’s achievement, wishing her the best in her future endeavors. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent cables of alike sentiment to MP Hashem.

Winning the post was the fruit of strenuous efforts made by Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and others members of the Kuwaiti delegation to the 139th conference of IPU, Hashem said in a press statement following the win. Kuwait managed to get this very important position at the standing committee tasked with the UN affairs, she added. Hashem promised to continue her role in tackling and solving problems during her membership in the committee.

Positive achievements

Meanwhile, Ghanem praised Thursday the efforts exerted by the Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation during the 139th IPU conference and the positive achievements the delegation made through coordinative meetings with Arab, Islamic, and Asian groups. Ghanem made these remarks in a press release on the conclusion of the conference.

Ghanem noted that bilateral committee meetings made very good results on many critical issues pertaining to the Arab and Islamic worlds. Ghanem added that Arab and Islamic coordination resulted in confronting a proposal by some countries regarding ‘gay rights’, which was “an issue against all sacred religions and ethics,” stressing the importance of rejecting discussions on similar issues.

Regarding the Arab urgent resolution, Ghanem said that the number of votes garnered by the resolution was satisfying, expressing he appreciation to all whom supported it. He stressed on the importance of continuing to push on the proposed-resolution due to it being representing the point of view of Arabs Muslims. The Speaker said that bilateral meetings with several parliaments on the sidelines of the conference “had a significant role in delivering our message as a Kuwaiti parliament and our important issues, rallying support for stronger and better steps in the future.” “I cannot talk about the details at this time, but certainly we are preparing for more advanced steps in the future,” Ghanem added

‘Successful’ participation

The Kuwaiti participation in the conference was successful thanks to the efforts of the head of the delegation and Speaker Ghanem, said a lawmaker yesterday. In a press release after the conclusion of the IPU conference, Kuwaiti MP Nayef Al-Mardas Al-Ajmi said that his country’s delegation focused on positively contributing to the various meetings held on the sideline and during the course of the event.

The Kuwaiti delegation contributed to the success of the Kuwait-Jordan urgent proposal in support of UNRWA operations for the Palestinian people, said MP Ajmi, adding that Kuwait had a hand in halting a proposal aimed at promoting ‘LGBT rights’. Meanwhile, MP Ajmi lauded the participation of a delegation consisting of members of Kuwait’s ‘students’ parliament’, affirming that the delegation the country’s possible legislative future. – KUNA