Amir congratulates Minister on receiving French medal

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable yesterday to Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh, congratulating her on receiving an honorary medal bestowed upon her by French President Francois Hollande.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem sent similar cables to Minister Sabeeh.

Minister Sabeeh on Monday hailed Kuwaiti-French relations, noting efforts to expand them to new height for the benefit of both countries.

This came following His Highness the Prime Minister’s reception of Sabeeh on Monday to congratulate her on receiving the Order of Legion d’Honneur, the highest decoration in France, from the French President.

She noted that she has presented the order of honor to His Highness the Prime Minister in expression of gratitude over His Highness’s pride of seeing a Kuwaiti female cabinet member being decorated with such order.

The accolade was presented to Sabeeh, on behalf of president Hollande, by French Ambassador to Kuwait Christian Nakhlé during a special ceremony organized by the French Embassy. The ceremony was attended by undersecretaries, assistant undersecretaries and top state officials working under Sabeeh. The minister was honored for transparency in selecting senior officials and assessing their performance, in addition to her role in boosting bilateral relations between Kuwait and France.

Speaking on the occasion, ambassador Nakhle reviewed highlights from Sabeeh’s career and stressed that she has earned the Kuwaiti leadership’s trust for the second time when she was included in the Cabinet’s formation last February.

Meanwhile, Sabeeh hailed the Kuwaiti-French relations, pointing out continuous efforts to expand them to new height for the benefit of both countries. She also expressed her pride as a Kuwaiti woman to be granted such a profound accolade. “This honor is an accolade I would like to dedicate to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister, as well as to my mother, my family and each and every Kuwaiti woman and citizens,” she said.

Sabeeh also said that bilateral cooperation has no limits between both countries, adding that delegations from both states exchanged visits recently to review Kuwait’s development plan and the most important strategic projects that major French private companies could invest in.

Asked about cooperation with the French National School of Administration (ENA), Sabeeh stressed that a memorandum of understanding was signed between ENA and the Civil Services Commission, adding that another memorandum will be signed with the Supreme Council of Planning and Development soon.

Responding to a question about the problem facing Indian laborers who were unpaid for months, Sabeeh stressed that immediate measures were taken against the company in question, adding and that the company’s financial deposit was liquidated to pay the laborers’ two-month overdue wages.